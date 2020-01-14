Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $179,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,320.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth $154,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,300. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.