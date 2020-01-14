Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SHBI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $214.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
About Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
