Short Interest in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Decreases By 8.3%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,641. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

