Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 9.6%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.84 per share, for a total transaction of $548,028.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 140,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 249,478 shares of company stock worth $9,706,155 and sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

