Short Interest in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Decreases By 17.5%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 2,999,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,032. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.