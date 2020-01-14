Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expands By 27.1%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 532,100 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

