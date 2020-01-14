Short Interest in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Decreases By 14.1%

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 143.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $229.79. 489,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,899. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

