Short Interest in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Grows By 9.6%

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 779,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

