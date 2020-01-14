Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rises By 32.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.