Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rises By 32.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of CPRX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
