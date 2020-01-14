Short Interest in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Declines By 22.7%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 316,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $776.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

