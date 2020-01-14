Short Interest in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declines By 15.9%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CIVB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 41,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

