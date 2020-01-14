Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Increases By 15.8%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

