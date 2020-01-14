Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Declines By 92.1%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTI Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01. CTI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 178.50% and a negative net margin of 16.72%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

