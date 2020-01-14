Short Interest in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Drops By 8.5%

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 143,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.