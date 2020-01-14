Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Declines By 60.0%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,416 shares of company stock worth $756,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

