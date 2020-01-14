Short Interest in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Increases By 29.4%

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $26.12. 926,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claes Bjork bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

