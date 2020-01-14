Short Interest in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Rises By 28.8%

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 327,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.