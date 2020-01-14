Short Interest in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rises By 11.0%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.