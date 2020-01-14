Short Interest in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Increases By 10.4%

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 713,600 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,863. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

