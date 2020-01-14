Short Interest in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rises By 16.8%

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after buying an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after buying an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $173.00.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.