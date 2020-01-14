Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Decreases By 26.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Shares of KSU opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

