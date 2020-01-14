Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 34.4%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 613,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.13.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

