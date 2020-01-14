Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 26.8%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 383,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 685,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Maiden stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 219.93%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

