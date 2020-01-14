Short Interest in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Drops By 78.5%

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $424,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 83,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

