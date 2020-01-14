Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Rises By 16.3%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,799.83.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,476,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $175,206,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,832,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $28.20 on Monday, reaching $3,809.51. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,452.42 and a twelve month high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,792.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,618.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $48.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.