Short Interest in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rises By 37.1%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 676,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.68. 804,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,004. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,700.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

