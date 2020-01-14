Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Declines By 8.6%

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.97% of Performance Shipping worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 90.51%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

