Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Drops By 17.0%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,405,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $93,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,400. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.30. 1,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Primeenergy Resources has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

