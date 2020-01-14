Short Interest in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Rises By 29.9%

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 253,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 1,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.