Short Interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Increases By 10.7%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

