Short Interest in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 16.5%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.61. 29,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

