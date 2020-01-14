SIG (LON:SHI) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

SHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded SIG to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.23) on Friday. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $551.92 million and a PE ratio of 133.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

