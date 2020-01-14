Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.61 ($30.94).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

