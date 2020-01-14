Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading 3.3% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.13, 494,286 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 583,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$72,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,304. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$192,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,929,452. Insiders have sold 109,000 shares of company stock worth $700,785 in the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

