Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

