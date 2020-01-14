Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 32,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo purchased 16,330 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.