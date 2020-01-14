SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.92. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.