SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.76 and a 12-month high of C$16.92. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.95.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.