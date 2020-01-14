Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Shares Down 14.1%

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) was down 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 585,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 349,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.85.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

