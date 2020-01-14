Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.31.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

