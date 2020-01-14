Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 12,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

