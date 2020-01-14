Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) were up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 3,179,238 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,129,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several analysts have commented on SOGO shares. 86 Research downgraded shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Get Sogou alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 933,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.