Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) were up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.29, approximately 3,179,238 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,129,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Several analysts have commented on SOGO shares. 86 Research downgraded shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 933,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
