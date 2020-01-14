Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin Sells 12,009 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,265,868.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 178,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,432.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. 741,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

