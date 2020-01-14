Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 128,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

