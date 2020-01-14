S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Reduced by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $291.74. 52,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $294.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.