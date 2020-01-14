Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $127,382.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $127,382.00 and $60,319.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.02854658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00184183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00122927 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,090,040,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.