SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $5,879.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000849 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

