SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. 165,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,400. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

