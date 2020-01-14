SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $69,185,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,344,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 2,105,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

