SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) is United Services Automobile Association’s 5th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,809,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,439 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $487,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 19,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,550. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

