SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 6,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

